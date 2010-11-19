Time: April 20, 2019 from 7pm to 9pm
Location: Symphony Space
Street: 2537 Broadway
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.symphonyspace.org
Phone: 2128645400
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Over 40 dancers, ages 10 to 18, with guests medalists from the recent Kozlova Int'l Ballet Competition, will appear at the Kozlova Dance Conservatory Spring Gala. The young dancers will perform excerpts from classical ballets, including Giselle, Raymonda, and Paquita, as well as contemporary dances created for them by Nina Buisson and others.
Comment
© 2019 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for Valentina Kozlova Dance Conservatory Spring Gala to add comments!
Join danceart.