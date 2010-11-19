The Series 2017, curated by Juan Michael Porter II

Time: June 6, 2017 at 8pm to June 11, 2017 at 8pm
Location: Hudson Guild Theatre
Street: 441 W. 26th St. (bet. 9th & 10th Avenues)
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.danceseries.org
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Curator Juan Michael Porter II presents The Series 2017, showing a wide range of choreographers in contrasting programs of dance. Each evening, a different company, with its own style and artistic voice, will share the bill with Michael Mao Dance, a company that is celebrating its 49th anniversary. Schedule: June 6 at 8 PM: Mao and Soluq Dance Theater; June 7 at 8 PM: Mao and Kilowatt Dance Theater; June 8 at 8 PM: Mao, DoubleTake Dance and NSquared Dance Company; June 9 at 8 PM: Mao, Aaron McGloin Dance and Beauty in Motion; June 10 at 2 PM: Mao does not appear - matinee is shared by Mook Dance and Depth Dance Companies; June 10 at 8 PM: Mao and JP Dance Group; June 11 at 3 PM: Mao, The Dancing Georgina Project and Monteleone Dance; June 11 at 8 PM: Mao and Distributed Movement.
