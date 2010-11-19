The School at Steps Summer Intensives 2019 Audition

Join us during our international audition tour for The School at Steps Summer Intensives! With its rigorous schedule and location so close to Broadway and Lincoln Center, this unique program will offer training for aspiring ballet, contemporary, and theater dance professionals.

2019 Intensive Dates:

Session I: July 8-July 26 Session 1 will culminate in a studio-showing on the final Friday of the program

Session II: July 29-August 16 Join us for one, two, or all three weeks for Session II. This session is strictly technique-based with no final performance, and students will learn new repertory combinations each week.



Classes include:

Ballet

Pointe

Variations

Pas de Deux

Contemporary Ballet

Character

Conditioning

Composition

Hip Hop

Jazz

Modern

Musical Theater

Pilates

Audition Requirements:

Ballet, Contemporary, Jazz

Seniors ages 12-18 @ 10:00am-1:00pm

Juniors ages 9-12 @ 12:30pm-2:30pm

A minimum of three years of significant ballet training is required. Two years of pointe training is required for the Senior Intensive. Students are placed in either the Senior Intensives (ages 12-18) or Junior Intensives (ages 9-12) based on age and ability, and Junior Intensive applicants with the highest audition scores are invited to join the full-day Junior Select program (ages 11-12).