The School at Steps Summer Intensives 2019 Audition

Time: May 5, 2019 from 10am to 2:30pm
Location: Steps on Broadway
Street: 2121 Broadway
City/Town: New York, NY 10023
Website or Map: https://stepsnyc.com/the-scho…
Phone: 212 874-3678
Event Type: summer, intensive, audition
Organized By: Kate Thomas, Director
Latest Activity: 43 minutes ago
Join us during our international audition tour for The School at Steps Summer Intensives! With its rigorous schedule and location so close to Broadway and Lincoln Center, this unique program will offer training for aspiring ballet, contemporary, and theater dance professionals.
2019 Intensive Dates:
Classes include:
Audition Requirements:
A minimum of three years of significant ballet training is required. Two years of pointe training is required for the Senior Intensive. Students are placed in either the Senior Intensives (ages 12-18) or Junior Intensives (ages 9-12) based on age and ability, and Junior Intensive applicants with the highest audition scores are invited to join the full-day Junior Select program (ages 11-12).
