The Beverly Blossom Tribute

The 92Y, in association with the Beverly Blossom Foundation, presents The Beverly Blossom Festival, celebrating the artistry and wit of the beloved Blossom (1926-2014). The fun begins with the June 1, 12 noon, Fridays at noon performance of three Blossom works, performed live, showing of rarely seen films, and a panel discussion moderated by Douglas Nielsen. On the Dig Dance Series, June 1 & 2 at 8 PM and June 3 at 3 PM, several of Blossom's works will be performed live by David K. Bagley, Tandy Beal, Betsy Fisher, Debra Noble, and Henning Rubsam. The Sunday matinee will be followed by a discussion with the performers.