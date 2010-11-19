danceart.

The Beverly Blossom Tribute

Time: June 1, 2018 at 12pm to June 3, 2018 at 3pm
Location: 92nd Street Y
Street: 1395 Lexington Avenue
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.92y.org/event
Phone: 212.415.5500
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
The 92Y, in association with the Beverly Blossom Foundation, presents The Beverly Blossom Festival, celebrating the artistry and wit of the beloved Blossom (1926-2014).  The fun begins with the June 1, 12 noon, Fridays at noon performance of three Blossom works, performed live, showing of rarely seen films, and a panel discussion moderated by Douglas Nielsen.   On the Dig Dance Series, June 1 & 2 at 8 PM and June 3 at 3 PM, several of Blossom's works will be performed live by David K. Bagley, Tandy Beal, Betsy Fisher, Debra Noble, and Henning Rubsam.   The Sunday matinee will be followed by a discussion with the performers.

