The Bang Group's Nut/Cracked

The Bang Group's comic, neo-vaudeville version of "The Nutcracker" will return to The Flea with a cast of 12 dancers and guest students from The Dalton School, Frank Sinatra High School for the Performing Arts, and e.g. dance. The witty production takes its inspiration from all corners of the dance canon, from tap riffs to en pointe ballet, with side trips into the worlds of disco, bubble wrap, and Chinese take-out noodles. Choreographer Parker waltzes the audience through many incarnations of the beloved Tchaikovsky score, in traditional renderings and versions by Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, and others. A one-hour delight for all ages.