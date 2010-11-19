The Bang Group's Nut/Cracked

Time: December 20, 2018 at 7pm to December 22, 2018 at 3pm
Location: The Flea
Street: 20 Thomas Street
City/Town: NY
Phone: 212.226.0051
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
The Bang Group's comic, neo-vaudeville version of "The Nutcracker" will return to The Flea with a cast of 12 dancers and guest students from The Dalton School, Frank Sinatra High School for the Performing Arts, and e.g. dance. The witty production takes its inspiration from all corners of the dance canon, from tap riffs to en pointe ballet, with side trips into the worlds of disco, bubble wrap, and Chinese take-out noodles. Choreographer Parker waltzes the audience through many incarnations of the beloved Tchaikovsky score, in traditional renderings and versions by Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, and others. A one-hour delight for all ages.
