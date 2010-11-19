The 2018 Martha Hill Awards Gala

The annual Martha Hill Awards Gala will take place November 19th, this year honoring Sylvia Waters with a Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Robert Battle. Mid-career awards will be awarded to Jessica Lang (presented by Kevin McKenzie) and to David Leventhal (presented by David Iverson). Master of Ceremonies for the evening will be John Heginbotham. The Martha Hill Dance Fund continues to perpetuate the legacy of a remarkable woman whose influence in the world of dance and performance knew no bounds.