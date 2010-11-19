Time: November 19, 2018 from 6pm to 10pm
Location: Manhattan Penthouse
Street: 80 Fifth Avenue
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.marthahilldance.org
Phone: 203.354.3473
Event Type: awards, gala
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: Oct 30
The annual Martha Hill Awards Gala will take place November 19th, this year honoring Sylvia Waters with a Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Robert Battle. Mid-career awards will be awarded to Jessica Lang (presented by Kevin McKenzie) and to David Leventhal (presented by David Iverson). Master of Ceremonies for the evening will be John Heginbotham. The Martha Hill Dance Fund continues to perpetuate the legacy of a remarkable woman whose influence in the world of dance and performance knew no bounds.
Comment
© 2018 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for The 2018 Martha Hill Awards Gala to add comments!
Join danceart.