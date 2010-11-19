Time: November 20, 2017 from 6pm to 10pm
Location: Manhattan Penthouse
Street: 80 Fifth Avenue (at 14th St.)
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.marthahilldance.org
Phone: 212.247.2564
Event Type: awards, event
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: on Saturday
The Martha Hill Dance Fund is pleased to announce the 2017 Martha Hill Awards Gala, hosted by Martin Wechsler. Dance historian and archivist Norton Owen and dance educator Alice Teirstein will each receive a Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Deborah Jowitt and Joan Finkelstein, respectively. Receiving mid-career awards are choreographer Robert Garland, presented by Theresa Howard, and Denise Roberts Hurlin, presented by Jodi Melnick.
