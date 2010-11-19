The Sokolow Theatre/Dance Ensemble presents "I'm not here to be polite" (taken from Anna Sokolow's remark "I'm not here to be polite, I'm here to tell the truth!"). Veteran Sokolow dancers Francesca Todesco, Eleanor Bunker, and Luis Gabriel Zaragoza, will be joined by a new generation of Sokolow dancers in the choreographer's renowned 1968 "Steps of Silence," and a reconstruction of her "Three Poems," created in 1973 for the Juilliard dancers. Eleanor Bunker will dance Valerie Bettis's famed dramatic solo "The Desperate Heart," created in 1943 inspired by John Malcolm Brinnin's poem of the same name. Director Jim May will be represented by his romantic duet "Sleeping Bouquet," danced by Todesco and guest Daniel Fetecua. Guest choreographer is Robert Cleary, who was invited to set his provocative "This is Not America" for the Sokolow dancers.