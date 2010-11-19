The Sokolow Theatre/Dance Ensemble, the major custodian of the repertory of Anna Sokolow, will appear in rarely seen works by the great modern dance pioneer. The 14-member ensemble will be joined by guests Jennifer Conley, former soloist with the Martha Graham Dance Companyk David Glista of the Limon Dance Company, and Clarence Brooks. The ensemble will perform "Moods," created in the 1970's for the Daniel Lewis Contemporary Dance System and not seen since that time; "Dreams," driven by Sokolow's nightmares about the Holocaust; and "Preludes," set to the music of George Gershwin. Conley will perform "Poem," a lyrical solo to music by Ernest Bloch. Brooks, a former company member, will dance "Sweet in the Morning" by choreographer Leni Wylliams, a tribute to his mentors Eleo Pomare and Talley Beatty.