Soaking WET Dance Series

Soaking WET begins 2018 with two different programs of premieres by five choreographers, February 1-4. Program A (Thurs/Fri/Sat at 7 PM), will be shared by Aviva Geismar and Katy Orthwein. Program B (Thurs/Fri/Sat at 8:30 PM & Sun. at 2 PM) features works by Angharad Davies, Victor Lozano and Jody Sperling.