Soaking WET Dance Series

Time: February 1, 2018 at 7pm to February 4, 2018 at 2pm
Location: West End Theater
Street: 263 West 86th Street
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.thebanggroup.com
Phone: 1.800.838.3006
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 10 hours ago
Soaking WET begins 2018 with two different programs of premieres by five choreographers, February 1-4. Program A (Thurs/Fri/Sat at 7 PM), will be shared by Aviva Geismar and Katy Orthwein. Program B (Thurs/Fri/Sat at 8:30 PM & Sun. at 2 PM) features works by Angharad Davies, Victor Lozano and Jody Sperling.
