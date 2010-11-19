danceart.

the next generation of Dance as Art

Soaking WET

Event Details

Soaking WET

Time: February 7, 2019 at 7pm to February 10, 2019 at 2pm
Location: West End Theatre
Street: 263 W 86th St.
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.thebanggroup.com
Phone: 18008383006
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

The Soaking WET dance series, curated by David Parker and produced by Jeffrey Kazin, continues at its home base of the West End Theatre with 2 programs that celebrate collaborations of dancers and musicians.

Program A: Feb. 7, 8, 9 at 7 PM: dancer/choreographer Alan Good and pianist Allen Fogelsanger present "Lossless", created especially for the intimate West End Theatre;

Program B: Feb. 7, 8, 9 at 8:30 PM & Sun. at 2 PM: dancer/choreographer Joanna S. Meyer and violinist/composer Catherine McRae premiere "Maps", inspired by "The River" by visual artist/poet Jen Bervin.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Soaking WET to add comments!

Join danceart.

Attending (1)

New Members

Events

© 2019   Created by danceart.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service