Time: February 7, 2019 at 7pm to February 10, 2019 at 2pm
Location: West End Theatre
Street: 263 W 86th St.
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.thebanggroup.com
Phone: 18008383006
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
The Soaking WET dance series, curated by David Parker and produced by Jeffrey Kazin, continues at its home base of the West End Theatre with 2 programs that celebrate collaborations of dancers and musicians.
Program A: Feb. 7, 8, 9 at 7 PM: dancer/choreographer Alan Good and pianist Allen Fogelsanger present "Lossless", created especially for the intimate West End Theatre;
Program B: Feb. 7, 8, 9 at 8:30 PM & Sun. at 2 PM: dancer/choreographer Joanna S. Meyer and violinist/composer Catherine McRae premiere "Maps", inspired by "The River" by visual artist/poet Jen Bervin.
Comment
© 2019 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for Soaking WET to add comments!
Join danceart.