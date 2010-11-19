The Soaking WET dance series, curated by David Parker and produced by Jeffrey Kazin, continues at its home base of the West End Theatre with 2 programs that celebrate collaborations of dancers and musicians.

Program A: Feb. 7, 8, 9 at 7 PM: dancer/choreographer Alan Good and pianist Allen Fogelsanger present "Lossless", created especially for the intimate West End Theatre;

Program B: Feb. 7, 8, 9 at 8:30 PM & Sun. at 2 PM: dancer/choreographer Joanna S. Meyer and violinist/composer Catherine McRae premiere "Maps", inspired by "The River" by visual artist/poet Jen Bervin.