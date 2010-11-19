Soaking WET dance series, curated by Jeff Kazin and David Parker, opens its 2018-19 season, September 27-30, with two programs daily: Program A: Deborah Lohse and Trudee, performing "Star Crossed: Dances for Lovers," a one-woman show in which TruDee's dream role as Juliet is short lived when Romeo fails to show up for the premiere, and she must find a way to keep the show going on her own." (Thurs/Fri/Sat. at 7 PM).

Program B: Beyond the Bang Group, performances by current or past members of David Parker's The Bang Group: Chelsea Ainsworth, Louise Benkelman/Tommy Seibold, Benjamin Freedman, Jason Collins (with Lindsay Harwell and Ingrid Kapteyn), Sara Hook, and Alison Manning. Each Program B performance will open with an "amuse-bouche" by David Parker. (Thurs/Fri/Sat at 8:30 PM & Sunday at 2 PM)