Time: May 18, 2017 at 7pm to May 21, 2017 at 4pm
Location: West End Theater
Street: 263 West 86th Street
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.thebanggroup.com
Phone: 1.800.838.3006
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago
The Soaking WET series, curated by David Parker and Jeff Kazin, presents two different programs, two performances daily. Program A featured Ellen Cornfield and Cornfield Dance in Ms. Cornfield's newest work "Close-up." Program B will be shared by Boink!, the Boston-based Lorraine Chapman & Bronwen MacArthur, Ben Munisteri, and Deirdre Towers.
