SIBA Ballet Workshop JULY 10 - AUG. 7, 2017

Time: July 10, 2017 at 9am to August 7, 2017 at 12am
Location: AUSTRIA
City/Town: Salzburg
Website or Map: http://www.siba-academy.com
Event Type: classical, ballet, workshop
Organized By: EUDanceArt
Latest Activity: Mar 10
Our 13th Intensive Ballet and Modern Dance Summer Workshop in beautiful Mozart birth city Salzburg, Austria (Ages 14-30) 4 Weeks of exciting Dance program for advanced, pre-professionals & professional dancers. This year we added an exciting Modern Dance program and 4 Gala Shows performed by the students
