Shared Program of Dances by Christopher Caines and guests

Can't Sleep, Inc. and Philip Sandstrom present CHRISTOPHER CAINES DANCE and guest choreographers. By Caines is his new "listen out loud/move to keep things whole," a one-act ballet set to music Pauline Oliveros, Paul Kerekes, and Alison Taylor Cheeseman, that will be played live. Guest choreographers are The Bang's Group's David Parker, who will present a premiere, and a recent revival of James Waring's "12 Objects from Tender Button," text by Gertrude Stein read by Parker and danced by Amber Sloan. Sloan will also contribute her new duet "Taking Space." Three performances: May 18, May 23, and June 1, all at 8 PM. Programs vary slightly, so please visit the website for details: www.christophercainesdance.org