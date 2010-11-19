Shared Program of Dances by Christopher Caines and guests

Time: May 18, 2019 at 8pm to June 1, 2019 at 8pm
Location: Meyerson JCC Manhattan
Street: 334 Amsterdam Avenue
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: https://christophercainesdanc…
Phone: 1.800.838.3006
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 15 minutes ago
Can't Sleep, Inc. and Philip Sandstrom present CHRISTOPHER CAINES DANCE and guest choreographers. By Caines is his new "listen out loud/move to keep things whole," a one-act ballet set to music Pauline Oliveros, Paul Kerekes, and Alison Taylor Cheeseman, that will be played live. Guest choreographers are The Bang's Group's David Parker, who will present a premiere, and a recent revival of James Waring's "12 Objects from Tender Button," text by Gertrude Stein read by Parker and danced by Amber Sloan. Sloan will also contribute her new duet "Taking Space." Three performances: May 18, May 23, and June 1, all at 8 PM. Programs vary slightly, so please visit the website for details: www.christophercainesdance.org
