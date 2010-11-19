Ralph Lee's Mettawee River Theatre Company

Time: September 8, 2017 at 7:30pm to September 10, 2017 at 8:30pm
Location: St. John the Divine, Outdoor Garden
Street: 111th St. & Amsterdam Avenue
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.mettawee,org
Phone: 212.929.4777
Event Type: theater
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 16 minutes ago
Renowned puppet and mask maker RALPH LEE presents his Mettawee River Theatre Company in the New York premiere of "Before the Sun and Moon." Lee's magical puppets, masks and other visual effects, in the hands of his ensemble of actors/singers/puppeteers, will enact a story of the power of love and devotion. Playwright Kristine Haruna Lee has based her play on an ancient Korean tale; Ralph Lee has directed; and music is by Neal Kirkwood. Perfect for audiences of all ages.
