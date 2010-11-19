Time: February 14, 2019 at 8pm to February 16, 2019 at 8pm
Location: University Settlement
Street: 184 Eldridge St
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://www.rachelthornegermon…
Phone: 8008383006
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
The Rachel Thorne Germond Performance Collage will perform an evening of multimedia works, including two premieres, created by Germond between 2017 and 2019. Intrigued by a wide range of random and disparate inputs from modern life, Germond's works incorporate video projection, performance, and photography.
