The passion and elegance of tango will take center stage at Aaron Davis Hall as City College Center for the Arts (CCCA) presents Polly Ferman’s GlamourTango – A Celebration of Women in Tango on Thursday, March 29. Created and produced by Ferman, an acclaimed pianist, GlamourTango features an all-female cast of dancers, musicians and singers who come together to entertain audiences with multimedia concerts and bring to light the overlooked role of women in helping to shape this beloved musical and dance genre. The group will give two special Women’s History Month performances at noon and 7 p.m.

Under the artistic direction of award-winning director Leyma Lopez, the March 29 concerts at Aaron Davis Hall will feature Ferman (piano and musical director), Eleonora Ferreyra (bandoneón), Melisa Atoyan (violin), Iris Ornig (double bass) and Mariela Marco (vocals). Dancers Mariana Parma, Karina Romero, Azul Ibáñez Fernandez and Valentina Viré Avondet will perform routines choreographed by Parma.

Tickets are $20 general admission and $10 for students and seniors with ID. For tickets and further details, visit www.citycollegecenterforthearts.org or call the Aaron Davis Hall box office at (212)650-6900.