Periapsis Music and Dance presents "Oracle"

Time: May 10, 2019 at 8pm to May 11, 2019 at 8pm
Location: Kumble Theater for the Performing Arts at LIU Brooklyn
Street: 1 University Plaza
City/Town: Brooklyn, NY
Website or Map: http://kumbletheater.org
Phone: 718.488.1624
Event Type: music/dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Periapsis Music and Dance presents four innovative dance/music collaborations, including three world premieres, by resident choreographers Erin Dillon and Hannah Weber, and guest choreographers Norbert De La Cruz III and Annalee Traylor. Works are created to original compositions by artistic director Jonathan Howard Katz, and guest composers Hilary Purrington and Harry Stafylakis. May 10 at 8 PM and May 11 at 3 & 8 PM.
