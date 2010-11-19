Time: October 22, 2017 from 7pm to 8:30pm
Location: Dixon Place
Street: 161A Chrystie St
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://www.pentacle.org
Phone: 212.278.8111 x3429
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: Oct 8
Pentacle, a leading arts management for over 40 years, presents its annual Fall Showcase featuring the works of Pentacle Gallery artists and guests. For its 6th annual concert, Pentacle presents works by SYREN Modern Dance (Kate St. Amand); danceTactics performance group (Keith A. Thompson); CoreDance Contemporary (Rebecca McCormac); Hanna Q Dance Company (Johanna LjungQvist-Brinson); The Moving Architects (Erin Carlisle Norton).
Comment
© 2017 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for Pentacle presents Fall Further VI to add comments!
Join danceart.