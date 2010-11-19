Pentacle presents Fall Further VI

Pentacle, a leading arts management for over 40 years, presents its annual Fall Showcase featuring the works of Pentacle Gallery artists and guests. For its 6th annual concert, Pentacle presents works by SYREN Modern Dance (Kate St. Amand); danceTactics performance group (Keith A. Thompson); CoreDance Contemporary (Rebecca McCormac); Hanna Q Dance Company (Johanna LjungQvist-Brinson); The Moving Architects (Erin Carlisle Norton).