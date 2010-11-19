Pentacle Gala 2018

Time: May 10, 2018 from 6:30pm to 9pm
Location: The Rubin Museum of Art
Street: 150 W. 17th St.
City/Town: NYC
Website or Map: http://www.pentacle.org
Event Type: benefit/performance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Pentacle management, a leader in dance management for 40 years, presents its Gala 2018 on Thursday May 10th, 6:30 to 9 PM, at The Rubin Museum of Art, 150 West 17th St. Drinks and light fare will be served, and the festivities will include performances by Beth Gill, Kimberly Bartosik, and Larry Keigwin. Tickets: $150. For tickets/information, e-mail rsvp@pentacle.org
