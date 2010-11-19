Pentacle at the Rubin Museum

Time: March 27, 2019 at 6pm to May 8, 2019 at 6pm
Location: Rubin Museum of Art
Street: 150 West 17th St
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.rubinmuseum.org/ev…
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: on Friday
Experience site-specific dance in the Rubin galleries by some of New York's most inspiring choreographers, presented in partnership with the arts organization Pentacle. The performances will reflect the theme of power, which radiates from the Rubin galleries as part of a yearlong exploration of the topic. Four companies will appear in three 20-minute dances at 6 PM; 6:45 PM and 7:30 PM.
March 27: ZviDance
April 10: Davalois Fearon Dance
April 24: Antonio Ramos & The Gangbusters
May 8: The Francesca Harper Project
Performances are free with $19 admission to the Museum.
