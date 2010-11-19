Pentacle at the Rubin Museum

Experience site-specific dance in the Rubin galleries by some of New York's most inspiring choreographers, presented in partnership with the arts organization Pentacle. The performances will reflect the theme of power, which radiates from the Rubin galleries as part of a yearlong exploration of the topic. Four companies will appear in three 20-minute dances at 6 PM; 6:45 PM and 7:30 PM.

March 27: ZviDance

April 10: Davalois Fearon Dance

April 24: Antonio Ramos & The Gangbusters

May 8: The Francesca Harper Project

Performances are free with $19 admission to the Museum.