Time: March 21, 2018 at 6pm to April 18, 2018 at 7:45pm
Location: The Rubin Museum of Art
Street: 150 W. 17th St.
City/Town: NYC
Website or Map: http://www.rubinmuseum.org
Phone: 212.620.5000 x213
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Pentacle and the Rubin Museum of Art are partnering to present "Suspending Time," a dance series of site-specific works connected to the Rubin's exhibitions and 2018 theme "The Future." The twenty-minute performances will take place on four Wed. evenings, each in a different gallery within the museum. Companies performing are Beth Gill (March 21), ZviDance (March 28), the feath3r theory (April 11) and nora chipaumire (April 18). Performance times are 6 pm, 6:45 PM and 7:30 PM on each evening. Admission to the Museum if $15.
