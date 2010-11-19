Pentacle and the Rubin Museum of Art are partnering to present "Suspending Time," a dance series of site-specific works connected to the Rubin's exhibitions and 2018 theme "The Future." The twenty-minute performances will take place on four Wed. evenings, each in a different gallery within the museum. Companies performing are Beth Gill (March 21), ZviDance (March 28), the feath3r theory (April 11) and nora chipaumire (April 18). Performance times are 6 pm, 6:45 PM and 7:30 PM on each evening. Admission to the Museum if $15.