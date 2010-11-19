Ondadurto Teatro of Rome

Time: December 13, 2018 at 9pm to December 16, 2018 at 3pm
Location: LaMaMa E.T.C.
Street: 66 East 4th st.
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://www.lamama.org/terra_m…
Phone: 212.352.3101
Event Type: performance, art
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago
The Rome-based Ondadurto Teatro will make its U.S. debut with its newest work "Terramia," a multi-media performance art spectacle that takes an irreverent look at humanity through the eyes of an android. The original performance art work uses text, movement, video, music and innovative scenography designed by creators Marco Paciotti and Lorenzo Pasquali, inspired by Physical Theatre, the Nouveau Cirque and Gesture Theatre.
