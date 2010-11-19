Ondadurto Teatro of Rome

The Rome-based Ondadurto Teatro will make its U.S. debut with its newest work "Terramia," a multi-media performance art spectacle that takes an irreverent look at humanity through the eyes of an android. The original performance art work uses text, movement, video, music and innovative scenography designed by creators Marco Paciotti and Lorenzo Pasquali, inspired by Physical Theatre, the Nouveau Cirque and Gesture Theatre.