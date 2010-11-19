Time: January 12, 2017 at 7:30pm to January 14, 2017 at 7:30pm
Location: Chen Dance Center
Street: 70 Mulberry St
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.chendancecenter.org
Phone: 212-349-0438
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Chen Dance Center presents "newsteps," its semi-annual emerging choreographer's series. Young choreographers Seneca Lawrence, Christina Coleman, Evelyn Chen, Matilda Sakamoto, and Rashida Lyles have been selected, though a public audition, by a panel that includes H.T. Chen, Lance Westergard, and Walter Rutledge. Each dancemaker receives a small stipend, and free rehearsal space and three public performances at the Chen Dance Center which, since 1994, has mentored and presented hundreds of talented dancers and choreographers.
