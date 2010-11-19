"newsteps" at Chen Dance Center

Time: December 7, 2017 at 7:30pm to December 9, 2017 at 7pm
Location: Chen Dance Center
Street: 70 Mulberry St
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.chendancecenter.org
Phone: 212.349.0438
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 43 minutes ago
Chen Dance Center presents "newsteps," its semi-annual emerging choreographer's series. In the December edition, choreographers selected by audition to show their work are: Jenny Boissiere, Keith Comley, Nikki Theroux, Shannon Yu, Esme Boyce, and a collaboration of Alexandra Lockhart, Chelsea Hecht & Emily McDaniel. Each of the young dancemakers will receive a stipend, free rehearsal space, and three public performances at Chen Dance Center.
