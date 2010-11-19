danceart.

the next generation of Dance as Art

"newsteps" at Chen Dance Center

Event Details

"newsteps" at Chen Dance Center

Time: December 7, 2017 at 7:30pm to December 9, 2017 at 7pm
Location: Chen Dance Center
Street: 70 Mulberry St
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.chendancecenter.org
Phone: 212.349.0438
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 43 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Chen Dance Center presents "newsteps," its semi-annual emerging choreographer's series.  In the December edition, choreographers selected by audition to show their work are: Jenny Boissiere, Keith Comley, Nikki Theroux, Shannon Yu, Esme Boyce, and a collaboration of Alexandra Lockhart, Chelsea Hecht & Emily McDaniel.  Each of the young dancemakers will receive a stipend, free rehearsal space, and three public performances at Chen Dance Center.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for "newsteps" at Chen Dance Center to add comments!

Join danceart.

Attending (1)

New Members

Events

© 2017   Created by danceart.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service