"newsteps" at Chen Dance Center

Chen Dance Center presents "newsteps," its semi-annual emerging choreographer's series. In the December edition, choreographers selected by audition to show their work are: Jenny Boissiere, Keith Comley, Nikki Theroux, Shannon Yu, Esme Boyce, and a collaboration of Alexandra Lockhart, Chelsea Hecht & Emily McDaniel. Each of the young dancemakers will receive a stipend, free rehearsal space, and three public performances at Chen Dance Center.