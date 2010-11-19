Time: February 16, 2018 at 8pm to February 17, 2018 at 8pm
Location: City Center Studio 5
Street: 130 W 56 St.
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.newchamberballet.c…
Phone: 212.868.4444
Event Type: dance/music
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 55 minutes ago
Miro Magloire presents his New Chamber Ballet in two world premieres, one abstract ballet set to music by J.S. Bach, and the second to instrumental and vocal music by composer Katin Rehnqvist, and contemporary Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho, whose opera L'amour de loin was performed last season by the Metropolitan Opera. All music performed live by pianist Melody Fader, violinist Doori Na, and the Ekmeles vocal ensemble.
