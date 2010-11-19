Miro Magloire presents his New Chamber Ballet in two world premieres, one abstract ballet set to music by J.S. Bach, and the second to instrumental and vocal music by composer Katin Rehnqvist, and contemporary Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho, whose opera L'amour de loin was performed last season by the Metropolitan Opera. All music performed live by pianist Melody Fader, violinist Doori Na, and the Ekmeles vocal ensemble.