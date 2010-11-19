Manhattan's innovative contemporary ballet company Neville Dance Theatre takes on legendary composer Terry Riley's 1963 musical masterpiece "In C" in a bold new work entitled "53 Movements" for their 13th season. Often referred to as the founding work of music minimalism, Terry Riley's pioneering composition "In C" consists of 53 short, set musical phrases played with improvisational aspects. In the same vein, choreographer Brenda Neville and dancers have created 53 corresponding choreographic phrases, also originating from and performed with improvisational liberties to Bang On a Can All-Stars 2011 live performance recording. The end result? An intricately layered feast of music and movement that is unique with each and every performance. Two performances on June 1, at 3 PM & 7:30 PM.