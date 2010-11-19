Time: June 8, 2019 from 7pm to 9pm
Location: Manhattan Movement and Arts Center
Street: 248 West 60th Street
City/Town: New York city
Website or Map: http://www.ticketfly.com/even…
Event Type: concert
Organized By: CelloPointe
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
CelloPointe's annual NYC concert featuring Grammy nominated cellist, Peter Wiley and four of his gifted students; dancers Traci Finch, Dona Wiley Kim, Shannon Maynor, Anne Sandefur, Morgan Stinnett with choreography by David Fernandez, Gabrielle Lamb, Deborah Wingert and Caili Quan.
Comment
© 2019 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for Music in Motion to add comments!
Join danceart.