The Sokolow Theater/Dance Ensemble presents Modern Rebels, a collection of rarely seen dances ranging from the groundbreaking works of modern dance pioneers Isadora Duncan, Doris Humphrey, Ruth St. Denis, Anna Sokolow, Talley Beatty, and Jane Dudley, with choreographed tributes to them by Stanley Love, Jaime Blanc and Rae Ballard. A stellar cast will gather to perform these important early dances: Jennifer Conley, Sandra Kaufman, Christine Dakin, Martin Lofsnes, Eleanor Bunker, Francesca Todesco, Lauren Naslund, Samantha Geracht, Clarence Brooks, Luis Gabriel Zaragoza, Erica Dankmeyer, Rae Ballard, and Lisa Thurrell.