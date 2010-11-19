Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet presents the world premiere of "Sanctum," with guest singers, the Ekmeles vocal choir. Magloire states that "Sanctum describes either a sacred place or a privately secluded one. The ballet evokes both, brought to life by the music of two of the most famous living composers: Kaija Saariho and Karin Rehnqvist." The stunning singers of Ekmeles, Charlotte Mundy, Mary Mackenzie and Elisa Sutherland, join NCB's resident musicians: pianist Melody Fader and violinist Doori Na. Dancers are Sarah Atkins, Elizabeth Brown, Kristy Butler, Amber Neff, Rachele Perla and Madeleine Williams.