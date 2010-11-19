danceart.

the next generation of Dance as Art

Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet

Event Details

Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet

Time: February 18, 2019 at 7:30pm to February 19, 2019 at 7:30pm
Location: City Center Studio 5
Street: 130 West 56 St.
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.newchamberballet.c…
Phone: 2128684444
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet presents the world premiere of "Sanctum," with guest singers, the Ekmeles vocal choir.  Magloire states that "Sanctum describes either a sacred place or a privately secluded one.  The ballet evokes both, brought to life by the music of two of the most famous living composers: Kaija Saariho and Karin Rehnqvist."  The stunning singers of Ekmeles, Charlotte Mundy, Mary Mackenzie and Elisa Sutherland, join NCB's resident musicians: pianist Melody Fader and violinist Doori Na.   Dancers are Sarah Atkins, Elizabeth Brown, Kristy Butler, Amber Neff, Rachele Perla and Madeleine Williams.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet to add comments!

Join danceart.

Attending (1)

New Members

Events

© 2019   Created by danceart.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service