Time: February 18, 2019 at 7:30pm to February 19, 2019 at 7:30pm
Location: City Center Studio 5
Street: 130 West 56 St.
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.newchamberballet.c…
Phone: 2128684444
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago
Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet presents the world premiere of "Sanctum," with guest singers, the Ekmeles vocal choir. Magloire states that "Sanctum describes either a sacred place or a privately secluded one. The ballet evokes both, brought to life by the music of two of the most famous living composers: Kaija Saariho and Karin Rehnqvist." The stunning singers of Ekmeles, Charlotte Mundy, Mary Mackenzie and Elisa Sutherland, join NCB's resident musicians: pianist Melody Fader and violinist Doori Na. Dancers are Sarah Atkins, Elizabeth Brown, Kristy Butler, Amber Neff, Rachele Perla and Madeleine Williams.
