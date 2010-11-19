Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet

Time: November 16, 2018 at 8pm to November 17, 2018 at 7:30pm
Location: City Center Studio 5
Street: 130 West 56 St.
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.newchamberballet.c…
Phone: 2128684444
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: Oct 27
Miro Magloire presents his New Chamber Ballet in two world premieres: one by Magloire to music by Schubert, and the second by guest choreographer Gabrielle Lamb to music by contemporary composer Missy Mazzoli. All music is played live by NCB's superb musicians: pianist Melody Fader and violinist Doori Na. Dancers are Sarah Atkins, Elizabeth Brown, Kristy Butler, Traci Finch, Amber Neff, Rachele Perla and Madeleine Williams.
