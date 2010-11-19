Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet

Miro Magloire presents his New Chamber Ballet in two world premieres: one by Magloire to music by Schubert, and the second by guest choreographer Gabrielle Lamb to music by contemporary composer Missy Mazzoli. All music is played live by NCB's superb musicians: pianist Melody Fader and violinist Doori Na. Dancers are Sarah Atkins, Elizabeth Brown, Kristy Butler, Traci Finch, Amber Neff, Rachele Perla and Madeleine Williams.