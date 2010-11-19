Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet

Time: June 8, 2018 at 8pm to June 9, 2018 at 7:30pm
Location: City Center Studio 5
Street: 130 West 56 St.
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.newchamberballet.c…
Phone: 212.848.4444
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 8 minutes ago
Miro Magloire presents his New Chamber Ballet in works by Magloire and resident choreographer Constantine Baecher, formerly with the Royal Danish Ballet. Dances are set to music by Debussy, Paganini, and contemporary composers Reiko Futing and Kaija Saariaho, all played live by pianist Melody Fader and violinist Doori Na.
