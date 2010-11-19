Time: April 6, 2018 at 8pm to April 7, 2018 at 8pm
Location: City Center Studio 5
Street: 130 W 56 St.
City/Town: NYC
Website or Map: http://www.newchamberballet.c…
Phone: 212.868.4444
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Choreographer Miro Magloire presents his New Chamber Ballet in works by Magloire and resident choreographer Constantine Baecher. The performances honor Claude Debussy on this 100th anniversary of his death. Baecher, a former member of the Royal Danish Ballet, will present a new trio to Children's Corner, and Magloire will repeat his 2014 "Two Friends," to Debussy's violin sonata. Also on the program two works to music by contemporary Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho. Dancers are Sarah Atkins, Elizabeth Brown, Kristine Butler, Traci Finch, Amber Neff, Madeleine Williams. Live music on piano and violin.
Comment
© 2018 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet to add comments!
Join danceart.