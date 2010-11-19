Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet

Choreographer Miro Magloire presents his New Chamber Ballet in works by Magloire and resident choreographer Constantine Baecher. The performances honor Claude Debussy on this 100th anniversary of his death. Baecher, a former member of the Royal Danish Ballet, will present a new trio to Children's Corner, and Magloire will repeat his 2014 "Two Friends," to Debussy's violin sonata. Also on the program two works to music by contemporary Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho. Dancers are Sarah Atkins, Elizabeth Brown, Kristine Butler, Traci Finch, Amber Neff, Madeleine Williams. Live music on piano and violin.