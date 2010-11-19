Time: October 5, 2017 at 7pm to October 6, 2017 at 8:30pm
Location: German Academy New York
Street: 1014 Fifth Avenue
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.newchamberballet.c…
Phone: www.eventbrite.com/e/stray-bird-tickets-36954471820
Event Type: music/dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: Sep 26
Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet appears with the Momenta String Quartet and guest musicians for "Stray Bird," a dance/music tribute to visionary composer Ursula Mamlok. Choreography is by Magloire and the team of Rebecca Walden and Mara Driscoll, both trained at the North Carolina School of the Arts. Admission is free, but reservations are required.
Comment
© 2017 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet to add comments!
Join danceart.