Time: June 10, 2017 at 8pm to June 11, 2017 at 7pm
Location: City Center Studio 5
Street: 130 W 56 St.
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.newchamberballet.c…
Phone: 212-868-4444
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Miro Magloire presents his New Chamber Ballet in the premiere of a work to John Cage's "Cheap Imitation," along with repertory works to Mozart, Berio, and contemporary composers Richard Carrick and Bet Furrer, all played live by pianist Melody Fader and violinist Doori Na. Dancers are Sarah Atkins, Elizabeth Brown, Kristine Butler, Tracy Finch, and Amber Neff.
Comment
© 2017 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet to add comments!
Join danceart.