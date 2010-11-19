Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet

Miro Magloire presents his New Chamber Ballet in the premiere of a work to John Cage's "Cheap Imitation," along with repertory works to Mozart, Berio, and contemporary composers Richard Carrick and Bet Furrer, all played live by pianist Melody Fader and violinist Doori Na. Dancers are Sarah Atkins, Elizabeth Brown, Kristine Butler, Tracy Finch, and Amber Neff.