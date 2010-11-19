Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet

Choreographer Miro Magloire presents his New Chamber Ballet in the premiere of a trio to Mozart's Sonata for violin and piano in C major. The 5-member ensemble will also dance Magloire works set to music by Luciano Berio, Ryan Brown and Friedrich Cerha, played live by pianist Melody Fader and violinist Doori Na. Dancers are Sarah Atkins, Elizabeth Brown, Traci Finch, Gracie Holway, and Amber Neff.