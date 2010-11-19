Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet

Time: February 10, 2017 at 8pm to February 11, 2017 at 8pm
Location: City Center Studio 5
Street: 130 W 56 St.
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.newchamberballet.c…
Phone: 212.868.4444
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 13 hours ago
Choreographer Miro Magloire presents his New Chamber Ballet in a program of repertory works to music by Michel Galante, Rebecca Saunders, Friedrich Cerha, Beethoven, and a world premiere to music by Ryan Brown, all played live by superb musicians: pianist Melody Fader and violinist Doori Na. Dancers are Sarah Atkins, Elizabeth Brown, Traci Finch, Cassidy Hall, Gracie Holway and Amber Neff.
