Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet

Time: November 18, 2016 at 8:30pm to November 19, 2016 at 8pm
Location: City Center Studio 5
Street: 130 W 56 St.
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.newchamberballet.c…
Phone: 212.868.4444
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: Oct 28
Miro Magloire presents his New Chamber Ballet in a world premiere to a score by Michel Galante, commissioned by the O'Donnell-Green Music and Dance Foundation. Other ballets on the program are to scores by Stockhausen, Kagel and contemporary German composer Reiko Fueting, all played by superb musicians, pianist Melody Fader and violinist Doori Na.
