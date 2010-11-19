Time: November 11, 2018 from 7:30pm to 8:30pm
Location: New York Live Arts
Street: 219 West 19th St.
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.newyorklivearts.org
Phone: 212.924.0077
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: Oct 20
Award-winning choreographer/filmmaker Mimi Garrard returns to NYLA with "Mimi Garrard and Marcus Jarrell Willis," an evening of both video and live dance, including two premieres by Garrard and Willis. Willis, who performs live and on screen, was an 8-year member of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and dancer and choreographer for Ailey II. He is currently choreographing a work for the Juilliard dancers.
Comment
© 2018 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for Mimi Garrard and Marcus Jarrell Willis to add comments!
Join danceart.