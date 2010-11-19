Award-winning choreographer/filmmaker Mimi Garrard returns to NYLA with "Mimi Garrard and Marcus Jarrell Willis," an evening of both video and live dance, including two premieres by Garrard and Willis. Willis, who performs live and on screen, was an 8-year member of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and dancer and choreographer for Ailey II. He is currently choreographing a work for the Juilliard dancers.