Choreographer/filmmaker Mimi Garrard will present three dance/film premieres when Mimi Garrard and Friends appears November 12, 7:30 PM, at New York Live Arts. Dancing live and on film are collaborators Demetia Hopkins-Greene, formerly with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, and Austin Selden, formerly with Shen Wei. Garrard's films are shown all over the world, most recently in Toronto, Scotland, Spain, and Arizona.