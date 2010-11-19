Time: November 12, 2017 from 7:30pm to 9pm
Location: New York Live Arts
Street: 219 West 19th St
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.mimigarrard.com
Phone: 212.924.0077
Event Type: dance, and, film
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: Nov 1
Choreographer/filmmaker Mimi Garrard will present three dance/film premieres when Mimi Garrard and Friends appears November 12, 7:30 PM, at New York Live Arts. Dancing live and on film are collaborators Demetia Hopkins-Greene, formerly with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, and Austin Selden, formerly with Shen Wei. Garrard's films are shown all over the world, most recently in Toronto, Scotland, Spain, and Arizona.
