Time: May 13, 2018 from 7:30pm to 8:30pm
Location: New York Live Arts
Street: 219 West 19th St
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://www.newyorklivearts.org
Phone: 212.924.0077
Event Type: dance, and, film
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 45 minutes ago
Award-winning choreographer/filmmaker Mimi Garrard presents a program of World and New York premiere of masterfully executed videos and live dance with Austin Selden, who will appear both on film and live. Selden was a member of Shen Wei Dance Arts for several years, and Garrard has received awards from film festivals around the world for her creative and original dance/filmmaking.
Comment
© 2018 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for Mimi Garrard and Austin Selden to add comments!
Join danceart.