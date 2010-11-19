danceart.

Michael Mao Dance

Time: May 24, 2019 at 8pm to May 25, 2019 at 8pm
Location: Ailey Citigroup Theater
Street: 405 West 55 St
City/Town: New York
Phone: 2128684444
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Event Description

Michael Mao Dance begins its 26th year with a program of major Mao dances, highlighted by his D.S.C.H., called "a stunning work to Shostakovich's String Quartet #8" following its 1994 debut.  The program also features, in a lighter vein, dances to music by Kurt Weill, Huang Ruo, and Taiko drumming.

