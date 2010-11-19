Martita Goshen's Earthworks

Time: June 16, 2017 at 7:30pm to June 17, 2017 at 7:30pm
Location: Paul Taylor Dance Studio/ Sam Scripps Studio
Street: 551 Grand Street
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.martitagoshen.com
Phone: 212.868.4444
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 45 minutes ago
Dancer/choreographer Martita Goshen presents her Earthworks in the premiere of "Sanctuary," her final work honoring the greatness and goodness of the beloved racehorse Barbaro, who died tragically at the age of four. The full evening work reflects on the questions of reconciling loss and finding comfort in creating a refuge from the ruins. The evening will also include stunning photos by Jim Coarse and Michele Spano and video by Elizabeth Andersen. Music is by David Darling; dancers are Morgan Bryant, Grace Ho, Ioanna Ioannides, Richard Kilfoil, and Patricia Ruiz.
