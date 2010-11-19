Mark DeGarmo Salon Performance

Time: March 7, 2019 from 7pm to 8pm
Location: Clemente Soto Velez Cultural Center
Street: 107 Suffolk St
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://www.markdegarmodance.o…
Phone: 212.375.9214
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: Feb 26
Mark DeGarmo Dance continues its series of Salon Performances with a presentation March 7th of works by DeGarmo. The Salon Performance Series is a unique opportunity to view and engage with original performing arts and dance works-in-progress. Its facilitated audience response approach allows the public to actively participate in the creation of new work.
