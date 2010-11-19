danceart.

the next generation of Dance as Art

Mark DeGarmo Salon Performance

Event Details

Mark DeGarmo Salon Performance

Time: April 4, 2019 from 7pm to 8pm
Location: Clemente Soto Velez Cultural Center
Street: 107 Suffolk St.
City/Town: New York
Phone: www.markdegarmodance.org
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 26 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Mark DeGarmo Dance continues its Salon Performance Series 2019 with this April 4th performance of new work by Kiran Rajagopalan and Antonio Ramos, with a work by DeGarmo.  The Salon Series provides a unique opportunity for audiences to view and engage in the creation of new dance works in an intimate setting.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Mark DeGarmo Salon Performance to add comments!

Join danceart.

Attending (1)

New Members

Events

© 2019   Created by danceart.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service