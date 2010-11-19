Mark DeGarmo Dance for Dance 2019

Mark DeGarmo Dance honors Nia Imani Franklin, Miss American 2019, with its inaugural Arts Education Advocate Award at its annual fundraising gala Dance for Dance. Ms. Franklin is a classically-trained vocalist who received a master's degree in composition from the U of North Carolina School of the Arts in 2017. A passionate supporter of arts education, Ms. Franklin will also perform at the event, in an evening that includes a silent auction, a student performance, drinks, hors d'oeuvres, and more. Host is the 'comedic genius" (Time Out NY) Nat Towsen, stand-up comedian, writer and actor from the Lower East Side.