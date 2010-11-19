Time: April 17, 2019 from 6:30pm to 9pm
Location: Lower Eastside Girls Club
Street: 402 E 8th St.
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://www.markdegarmoarts.org
Phone: 212.375.9214
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 25 minutes ago
Mark DeGarmo Dance honors Nia Imani Franklin, Miss American 2019, with its inaugural Arts Education Advocate Award at its annual fundraising gala Dance for Dance. Ms. Franklin is a classically-trained vocalist who received a master's degree in composition from the U of North Carolina School of the Arts in 2017. A passionate supporter of arts education, Ms. Franklin will also perform at the event, in an evening that includes a silent auction, a student performance, drinks, hors d'oeuvres, and more. Host is the 'comedic genius" (Time Out NY) Nat Towsen, stand-up comedian, writer and actor from the Lower East Side.
Comment
© 2019 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for Mark DeGarmo Dance for Dance 2019 to add comments!
Join danceart.