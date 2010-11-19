Time: June 6, 2018 at 7:30pm to June 8, 2018 at 7:30pm
Location: Ailey Citigroup Theater
Street: 405 West 55 St
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.lydiajohnsondance.…
Phone: 212.868.4444
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 13 minutes ago
Choreographer Lydia Johnson, called "a craftsman and a poet" in The New Yorker, presents her Lydia Johnson Dance in works to music by Handel, Philip Glass, and Henryk Gorecki. Special guest for the season is Stephen Hanna, former principal dancer with the New York City Ballet.
