Time: March 28, 2019 at 7:30pm to March 31, 2019 at 3pm
Location: Isadora Duncan Dance Foundation Studios
Street: 141 West 26 St.
City/Town: NY
Phone: 2126915040
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: yesterday
Lori Belilove will present her Isadora Duncan Dance Company in performances in the intimate Isadora Duncan Foundation Studios, with a wine and cheese reception following each performance. Belilove will join her ensemble, accompanied on piano by Cameron Grant, for a program of Duncan dances to Chopin, Schubert, Brahms and Scriabin. She will also provide opening remarks for each dance section describing the narrative behind the dances, as well as the dynamic elements of the Duncan techniqe. Many of the dances, selected by Belilove for the choreographer's purity and intensity, were performed by the extra-ordinary dancers during their recent tours to China and Greece.
