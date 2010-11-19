Loretta Thomas' Moving Visions in "Everyman's Reroof"

Loretta Thomas' Moving Vision presents a program of new dances by Thomas and Catherine Gallant, along with historical dances by Isadora Duncan. The evening will feature all live music by the Ensemble 212 Chamber Orchestra, Yoon Jae Lee, conductor, with guest musicians Nathaniel Lanasa, piano, and Kevin Blanq, trumpet. The 12-member dance ensemble includes Thomas, Gallant, Eleanor Bunker, Charlotte Hendrickson and Natalia Brillante.