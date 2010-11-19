Time: April 4, 2019 at 8pm to April 6, 2019 at 8pm
Location: Baruch P.A. Center
Street: 55 Lexington Avenue (entrance on 25th St)
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://www.movingvisionsdance…
Phone: www.baruch.cuny.edu/BPAC
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 19 hours ago
Loretta Thomas' Moving Vision presents a program of new dances by Thomas and Catherine Gallant, along with historical dances by Isadora Duncan. The evening will feature all live music by the Ensemble 212 Chamber Orchestra, Yoon Jae Lee, conductor, with guest musicians Nathaniel Lanasa, piano, and Kevin Blanq, trumpet. The 12-member dance ensemble includes Thomas, Gallant, Eleanor Bunker, Charlotte Hendrickson and Natalia Brillante.
Comment
© 2019 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for Loretta Thomas' Moving Visions in "Everyman's Reroof" to add comments!
Join danceart.